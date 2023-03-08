Mahindra XUV300 prices hiked; SUV receives updates with new engines

Mahindra XUV300 prices hiked; SUV receives updates with new engines2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 03:18 PM IST
- The price hike of Mahindra XUV300 has impacted nearly all of its variants, except for the W4 and W6 petrol manual versions of the sub-compact SUV. The XUV300 competes with other popular models like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet in the segment. The price increase comes after the carmaker updated the XUV300 lineup with new engines to comply with the stricter emission norms, effective from April 1.
The Mahindra and Mahindra sub-compact SUV, XUV300, has undergone updates with new engines to meet the stricter emission norms that come into effect from April 1. The new engines are compliant with RDE norms, making them compatible with ethanol-based fuel. As a result of these changes, the prices of the XUV300 have also been increased by up to ₹22,000 depending on the variant chosen, effective from this month.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×