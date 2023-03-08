Home / Auto News / Mahindra XUV300 prices hiked; SUV receives updates with new engines
2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 03:18 PM IST Govind Choudhary
  • The price hike of Mahindra XUV300 has impacted nearly all of its variants, except for the W4 and W6 petrol manual versions of the sub-compact SUV. The XUV300 competes with other popular models like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet in the segment. The price increase comes after the carmaker updated the XUV300 lineup with new engines to comply with the stricter emission norms, effective from April 1.

The price hike of Mahindra XUV300 has impacted nearly all of its variants, except for the W4 and W6 petrol manual versions of the sub-compact SUV. The XUV300 competes with other popular models like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet in the segment. The price increase comes after the carmaker updated the XUV300 lineup with new engines to comply with the stricter emission norms, effective from April 1. The updated engines also meet RDE norms, making them compatible with ethanol-based fuel.

After the recent price hike, the new price list of the Mahindra XUV300 shows that all its petrol and turbo petrol variants are now at least 15,000 more expensive than the old prices. The W6 automatic variant has become costlier by 20,000, while all other W8 variants have seen a hike of 15,000. The petrol versions of the XUV300 now start at 8.41 lakh and go up to 13.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

All variants of the turbo petrol version of the Mahindra XUV300 have seen a price hike of at least 15,000. The W6 and W8 variants have both been affected. The top two variants, W8(O) and W8(O) dual-tone, have seen the biggest increase at 20,000. The turbo petrol variants are now priced between 10.50 lakh and 13.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra has implemented the largest hike on the diesel variants of the XUV300. The W4, W6 and W8 manual with sunroof variants have seen a price increase of 20,000. The top-spec W8(O) manual, automatic and dual-tone variants have seen an increase of 22,000. As a result, prices for the XUV300 diesel variants will now range from 9.80 lakh to 14.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

