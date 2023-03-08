Mahindra XUV300 prices hiked; SUV receives updates with new engines

After the recent price hike, the new price list of the Mahindra XUV300 shows that all its petrol and turbo petrol variants are now at least ₹15,000 more expensive than the old prices. The W6 automatic variant has become costlier by ₹20,000, while all other W8 variants have seen a hike of ₹15,000. The petrol versions of the XUV300 now start at ₹8.41 lakh and go up to ₹13.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}