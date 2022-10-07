Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport launched in India: Check price, features and more

The Mahindra XUV300 T-GDi draws its power from a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol unit which produces 130hp and 250Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission.
Mahindra, an Indian automaker, has launched its all new XUV300 TurboSport in India. This SUV is priced between ₹10.35 lakh - ₹12.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol motor is now the highest spec powertrain available with the XUV300, topping the existing 1.2 turbo-petrol and 1.5 diesel engines. This new motor has been made available on the higher three trims of the XUV300 which are W6, W8 and W8 (O).
Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport: Powertrain
The Mahindra XUV300 T-GDi draws its power from a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol unit which produces 130hp and 250Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a six-speed manual transmission. In comparison to the existing 1.2-litre turbo-petrol MPFI engine already equipped in the XUV300, the motor features a 250bar GDI (gasoline direct injection) fuel system which improves performance and fuel efficiency.
The new powerful engine produces 20hp and 30Nm more than 110hp, 1.2-litre turbo-petrol unit, and it now makes the XUV300 the most powerful compact SUV in its class. Both turbo-petrol engines would co-exist, along with the 115hp, 1.5-litre diesel engine.
Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport: Design, interior and features
Talking about the design, the front fascia gets a new gloss black grille with red inserts, while the chrome elements on the central air intake on the front bumper have been blacked out. It also gets the automaker’s new Twin Peaks logo.
Mahindra is also offering three new dual-tone colour options which include bronze with black roof, white with black roof and black with white roof.
For interiors, the dual tone-black and beige interior theme has been swapped with an all-black theme that is contrasted with red stitching for the upholstery and silver accents on the dashboard and steering wheel.
As for features, top-spec W8 (O) trims of the all new XUV300 continues to come equipped with an electric sunroof, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, 16-inch alloys, dual-zone climate control, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leatherette upholstery and six airbags.
Talking about the rival cars, the upgraded XUV300 competes with turbo-petrol variants of the Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon.
