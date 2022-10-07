Mahindra XUV300 TurboSport launched in India: Check price, features and more

Mahindra, an Indian automaker, has launched its all new XUV300 TurboSport in India. This SUV is priced between ₹10.35 lakh - ₹12.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol motor is now the highest spec powertrain available with the XUV300, topping the existing 1.2 turbo-petrol and 1.5 diesel engines. This new motor has been made available on the higher three trims of the XUV300 which are W6, W8 and W8 (O).

