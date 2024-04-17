Mahindra, the renowned Indian automaker, has been steadily building anticipation for its latest entrant into the subcompact SUV market, the XUV3X0. In a recent teaser, the company unveiled a key feature set to revolutionize the driving experience - the AdrenoX OS with remote operations such as climate control.

The AdrenoX OS, first introduced with the XUV700 in 2021, is a product of collaboration between Mahindra and engineering giant Bosch. Designed to offer an innovative, immersive, and intuitive experience, the AdrenoX Connect AI forms part of Mahindra's Connected Solution platform.

As per the automaker, the platform is said to seamlessly merge software and system capabilities for both on-board and off-board functionalities. This would help users to access certain range of connectivity features on their mobile apps and smartwatches.

In addition to its cutting-edge connectivity capabilities, the XUV3X0 is set to introduce several industry-leading features, such as a digital instrument console, a panoramic sunroof, big sized infotainment system, a 360-degree view camera, and a high-quality sound system.

Safety features are also prioritized, with the inclusion of seven airbags and Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).

In terms of design, Mahindra's teasers hint at a fresh direction influenced by their upcoming EV SUV lineup.

Some of the prominent design features of the SUV encompass a unique grille, redesigned LED daytime running lights, twin-barrel projector headlamps, and an updated bumper.

Speaking of the competition, the XUV3X0 is expected to lock horns with Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, and Kia Sonet. With bookings already underway at an initial price of ₹21,000, Mahindra dealers are offering customers the option to convert existing bookings for other models to the eagerly awaited XUV3X0. Additionally, attractive discounts on outgoing models sweeten the deal for potential buyers.

As anticipation builds for the official launch, the Mahindra XUV3X0 looks set to redefine the standards for subcompact SUVs with its advanced technology, segment-first features, and competitive pricing.

