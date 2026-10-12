Mahindra XUV3XO CNG teased ahead of 15 October reveal, panoramic sunroof confirmed

Mahindra has teased the upcoming XUV3XO CNG in India, confirming that the SUV will be revealed on 15 October 15. The teaser reveals a front design inspired by the REVX, a panoramic sunroof, suggesting that the CNG-powered version may come with a host of premium options.

The new SUV will add to Mahindra's sub-4-metre SUV range and will be available in the factory as a CNG kit. It is expected to compete with the Tata Nexon i-CNG and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza S-CNG. The launch may help Mahindra win over consumers searching for a petrol-powered SUV alternative, especially during the festive period.

Mahindra XUV3XO CNG teaser reveals REVX-inspired design The teaser shows the XUV3XO in red, featuring a body-coloured panel between the headlamps and metallic accents around the central Twin Peaks logo. The SUV is familiar for its headlamp housings and LED daytime running lights, which are accentuated against the black exterior rear-view mirrors.

Mahindra has also highlighted the panoramic sunroof in the teaser. The date given at the end of the announcement is “15.10.26”, confirming the scheduled reveal. However, the full list of features and detailed specifications for the CNG variant have not yet been revealed.

Also Read | Mahindra XUV 3XO CNG likely to debut on 15 October: What to expect

Mahindra XUV3XO CNG spotted during testing As reported by RushLane, a test vehicle of the XUV3XO CNG was spotted with a CNG sticker on its rear windscreen. MRD VLOGS' images appear to show a largely uncloaked SUV, with camouflage around the back of the registration plate.

The test vehicle has rear-connected lighting, roof rails, a rear wiper, a black bumper with silver lower trim and a rear spoiler. Details about the CNG cylinder configuration and the resulting boot space remain unconfirmed.

Expected engine, variants and price It is likely to be powered by Mahindra's own 110 bhp, 200 Nm (petrol) 1.2-litre turbocharged MPFI engine. Power and torque in CNG mode, transmission and certified fuel efficiency remain to be revealed.

Some of the anticipated options for the variant range may include the REVX M and the REVX AX5 trim. The petrol variants of the XUV3XO M ( ₹8.59 lakh ex-showroom) and the petrol variants of the AX5 are priced between ₹10 lakh and ₹11.88 lakh ex-showroom, respectively, according to details reported by RushLane.