Mahindra XUV3XO's interior and mileage details teased ahead of launch on April 29: All we know so far
Mahindra will launch the XUV3XO on April 29, 2024. The SUV is claimed to offer a claimed 20.1 kmpl fuel efficiency with both diesel and petrol variants. It will feature Zip-Zap-Zoom driving modes, panoramic sunroof and Level 2 ADAS.
Mahindra is set to unveil its latest SUV, the XUV3XO, on April 29, 2024, with a host of features designed to make it stand out in the competitive Indian automotive market. A recent teaser revealed that the XUV3XO will have a claimed fuel efficiency of 20.1 kmpl, likely for the diesel variant.