Mahindra will launch the XUV3XO on April 29, 2024. The SUV is claimed to offer a claimed 20.1 kmpl fuel efficiency with both diesel and petrol variants. It will feature Zip-Zap-Zoom driving modes, panoramic sunroof and Level 2 ADAS.

Mahindra is set to unveil its latest SUV, the XUV3XO, on April 29, 2024, with a host of features designed to make it stand out in the competitive Indian automotive market. A recent teaser revealed that the XUV3XO will have a claimed fuel efficiency of 20.1 kmpl, likely for the diesel variant.

This upcoming SUV from Mahindra will be launched with both diesel and petrol powertrain options.

As per the latest teaser, Mahindra XUV3XO gets the 'Zip-Zap-Zoom' driving modes. These include Eco (Zip), Comfort (Zap), and Sport (Zoom).

To recall, these modes were introduced with the XUV700 for the first time, and promised a range of driving experiences from fuel-efficient to sporty. The teaser indicated that the 20.1 kmpl fuel efficiency claim is probably for the diesel variant, and it showed that the XUV3XO can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.5 seconds.

The XUV3XO will be equipped with a range of impressive features. It will include a panoramic sunroof, the AdrenoX operating system, and a seven-speaker sound system from Harman-Kardon. Additional features comprise remote control of the air conditioning through a smartphone, a 360-degree camera, seven airbags, and Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). The updated design of the vehicle features a unique grille, inverted C-shaped LED daytime running lights, twin-barrel projector headlights, and a redesigned bumper.

The teaser showcased the vehicle's design direction, hinting at a more upmarket style influenced by Mahindra's upcoming electric SUV lineup. Furthermore, bookings for the XUV3XO have already commenced, with an initial booking amount of ₹21,000.

Customers who have booked other Mahindra models can transfer their reservations to the XUV3XO, and substantial discounts reaching up to ₹1.59 lakh are available for select outgoing XUV300 models, reported HT Auto.

The Mahindra XUV3XO will lock horns with rivals like the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and Maruti Suzuki Brezza in this segment. With its array of features and refined design, Mahindra aims to establish the XUV3XO as a strong contender in this space.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

