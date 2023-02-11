Mahindra XUV400 e-SUV gets 15,000 orders since launch
- Mahindra XUV400 EV is available in 2 variants – XUV400 EC & XUV400 EL
Bookings for Mahindra XUV400 e-SUV started on January 26, 2023. The e-SUV garnered 10,000 bookings within 4 days of the opening. According to the company, the model has received over 15,000 bookings so far. Mahindra and Mahindra says that deliveries for the accumulated bookings will be completed in around seven months.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×