Bookings for Mahindra XUV400 e-SUV started on January 26, 2023. The e-SUV garnered 10,000 bookings within 4 days of the opening. According to the company, the model has received over 15,000 bookings so far. Mahindra and Mahindra says that deliveries for the accumulated bookings will be completed in around seven months.

Mahindra XUV400 e-SUV is the company’s first electric SUV in India. It comes with a starting price of ₹15.99 (ex-showroom) for the base model. However, this was an introductory price that was available only for the first 5,000 units. The auto manufacturer is yet to announce the new price of Mahindra XUV400 e-SUV.

To book Mahindra XUV400 e-SUV, interested buyers can visit the company’s official website or the Mahindra XUV400 ESUV webpage. They will need to pay a token amount of ₹21,000.

Mahindra XUV400 EV features

Mahindra XUV400 EL is powered by a 39.4 kWh battery, while the XUV400 EC has a 34.5 kWh battery. The eSUV comes with a standard warranty of 3 years / unlimited kms and will additionally come with a warranty of 8 years or 160,000 kms (whichever is earlier) for the battery & motor.

The eSUV comes with Electrifying Copper Twin Peak logo. It is claimed to be the widest C-segment e-SUV with best-in-class boot space of 378 litres/418 litres. Mahindra XUV400 EV is certified for IP67 ingress for the battery and the motor. Inside, the eSUV has a 17.78 cm infotainment system which comes equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. The SUV also comes with BlueSense PlusApp and offers 60-plus mobile app based connected features.

Mahindra XUV400 EV is available in 2 variants – XUV400 EC & XUV400 EL priced at ₹15.99 lakh and ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with 5 exciting colour options – Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue with dual tone option of Satin Copper.