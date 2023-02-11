Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
Home / Auto News / Mahindra XUV400 e-SUV gets 15,000 orders since launch

Mahindra XUV400 e-SUV gets 15,000 orders since launch

2 min read . 04:02 PM IST Neha Saini
Mahindra XUV400 eSUV is the company’s first electric SUV in India.

  • Mahindra XUV400 EV is available in 2 variants – XUV400 EC & XUV400 EL

Bookings for Mahindra XUV400 e-SUV started on January 26, 2023. The e-SUV garnered 10,000 bookings within 4 days of the opening. According to the company, the model has received over 15,000 bookings so far. Mahindra and Mahindra says that deliveries for the accumulated bookings will be completed in around seven months.

Bookings for Mahindra XUV400 e-SUV started on January 26, 2023. The e-SUV garnered 10,000 bookings within 4 days of the opening. According to the company, the model has received over 15,000 bookings so far. Mahindra and Mahindra says that deliveries for the accumulated bookings will be completed in around seven months.

Mahindra XUV400 e-SUV is the company’s first electric SUV in India. It comes with a starting price of 15.99 (ex-showroom) for the base model. However, this was an introductory price that was available only for the first 5,000 units. The auto manufacturer is yet to announce the new price of Mahindra XUV400 e-SUV.

Mahindra XUV400 e-SUV is the company’s first electric SUV in India. It comes with a starting price of 15.99 (ex-showroom) for the base model. However, this was an introductory price that was available only for the first 5,000 units. The auto manufacturer is yet to announce the new price of Mahindra XUV400 e-SUV.

To book Mahindra XUV400 e-SUV, interested buyers can visit the company’s official website or the Mahindra XUV400 ESUV webpage. They will need to pay a token amount of 21,000.

To book Mahindra XUV400 e-SUV, interested buyers can visit the company’s official website or the Mahindra XUV400 ESUV webpage. They will need to pay a token amount of 21,000.

Mahindra XUV400 EV features

Mahindra XUV400 EL is powered by a 39.4 kWh battery, while the XUV400 EC has a 34.5 kWh battery. The eSUV comes with a standard warranty of 3 years / unlimited kms and will additionally come with a warranty of 8 years or 160,000 kms (whichever is earlier) for the battery & motor.

Mahindra XUV400 EV features

Mahindra XUV400 EL is powered by a 39.4 kWh battery, while the XUV400 EC has a 34.5 kWh battery. The eSUV comes with a standard warranty of 3 years / unlimited kms and will additionally come with a warranty of 8 years or 160,000 kms (whichever is earlier) for the battery & motor.

The eSUV comes with Electrifying Copper Twin Peak logo. It is claimed to be the widest C-segment e-SUV with best-in-class boot space of 378 litres/418 litres. Mahindra XUV400 EV is certified for IP67 ingress for the battery and the motor. Inside, the eSUV has a 17.78 cm infotainment system which comes equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. The SUV also comes with BlueSense PlusApp and offers 60-plus mobile app based connected features.

The eSUV comes with Electrifying Copper Twin Peak logo. It is claimed to be the widest C-segment e-SUV with best-in-class boot space of 378 litres/418 litres. Mahindra XUV400 EV is certified for IP67 ingress for the battery and the motor. Inside, the eSUV has a 17.78 cm infotainment system which comes equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. The SUV also comes with BlueSense PlusApp and offers 60-plus mobile app based connected features.

Mahindra XUV400 EV is available in 2 variants – XUV400 EC & XUV400 EL priced at 15.99 lakh and 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with 5 exciting colour options – Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue with dual tone option of Satin Copper.

Mahindra XUV400 EV is available in 2 variants – XUV400 EC & XUV400 EL priced at 15.99 lakh and 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with 5 exciting colour options – Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue with dual tone option of Satin Copper.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP