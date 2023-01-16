Mahindra XUV400 electric SUV launched; M&M to deliver 20,000 units in first year

As per the company, bookings for the XUV400 will start from January 26, 2023 and the deliveries will begin in March 2023 for 'EL' variant and during Diwali festive season for 'EC' variant, the company said in a statement. The EC variant comes with a 34.5 kWh battery with a range of 375 km. It will be available with two charger options -- 3.3 kW priced at ₹15.99 lakh and 7.2 kW at ₹16.49 lakh (Both ex-showrooms).

