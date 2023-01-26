Mahindra XUV400 EV booking starts today: Everything you need to know2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 10:23 AM IST
- Deliveries of Mahindra XUV400 eSUV will start in March. Mahindra aims to deliver 20,000 units of the XUV400 within a year of its launch.
Interested in buying the latest Mahindra XUV400 electric vehicle? If yes, then here’s a good news for you. The auto manufacturer has started booking registrations for the SUV starting today. To recall, the XUV400 EV was launched in India earlier this month at a starting price of ₹15.99 (ex-showroom).
