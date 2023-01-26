Home / Auto News / Mahindra XUV400 EV booking starts today: Everything you need to know
Interested in buying the latest Mahindra XUV400 electric vehicle? If yes, then here’s a good news for you. The auto manufacturer has started booking registrations for the SUV starting today. To recall, the XUV400 EV was launched in India earlier this month at a starting price of 15.99 (ex-showroom).

At the launch, the company said that this is the introductory price of the SUV and is only applicable for the first 5,000 bookings of the XUV400 eSUV.

How to book Mahindra XUV400 EV

Interested buyers can visit the company’s official website or the Mahindra XUV400 ESUV webpage to book. Deliveries of the vehicle will start in March. Mahindra aims to deliver 20,000 units of the XUV400 within a year of its launch.

Mahindra XUV400 EV is available in 2 variants – XUV400 EC & XUV400 EL priced at 15.99 lakh and 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with 5 exciting colour options – Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue with dual tone option of Satin Copper.

The Phase 1 of the launch will cover the following 34 cities viz. Ahmedabad, Surat, Jaipur, Mumbai MMR, Nasik, Verna (Goa), Pune, Nagpur, Bangalore, Chennai, Trivandrum, Cochin, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Delhi NCT, Kolkata, Dehradun, Coimbatore, Aurangabad, Bhubaneshwar, Kolhapur, Mysore, Mangalore, Vadodara, Patna, Calicut, Raipur, Ludhiana, Udaipur, Jammu, Guwahati, Lucknow, Agra, Indore.

Mahindra XUV400 EV features

Mahindra XUV400 EL is powered by a 39.4 kWh battery, while the XUV400 EC has a 34.5 kWh battery. The eSUV comes with a standard warranty of 3 years / unlimited kms and will additionally come with a warranty of 8 years or 160,000 kms (whichever is earlier) for the battery & motor.

The eSUV comes with Electrifying Copper Twin Peak logo. It is claimed to be the widest C-segment e-SUV with best-in-class boot space of 378 litres/418 litres. Mahindra XUV400 EV is certified for IP67 ingress for the battery and the motor. Inside, the eSUV has a 17.78 cm infotainment system which comes equipped with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. The SUV also comes with BlueSense PlusApp and offers 60-plus mobile app based connected features.

