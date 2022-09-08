Mahindra XUV400 EV unveiled: Check features, booking details and more

The Indian automaker has brought some significant changes to the electric SUV. Mahindra XUV400 gets an updated exterior as well as interior so that it can easily be differentiated from the XUV300 that was offered with a conventional internal combustion engine.
Mahindra and Mahindra unveiled its Mahindra XUV400 on Thursday. Soon, this electric car will be offered to buyers in India. The Mahindra XUV400 will directly go against the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max. This latest SUV from Mahindra is based on the eXUV300 concept which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.
Booking and availability
Interested buyers would be able to take the XUV400 for test drives in December 2022. Moreover, the price announcement and bookings will open in January 2023. The deliveries of this SUV will commence from the end of January next year. In the first phase, Mahindra- XUV400 will be launched in 16 cities that are Delhi, NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Goa, Jaipur, Surat, Nagpur, Trivandrum, Nashik, Chandigarh and Kochi.
Battery and performance
Mahindra XUV400 comes with a battery capacity of 39.4 kWh and the battery pack is IP67 water and dust resistant. It has a chiller and a heater for the battery and the battery itself is manufactured in India. The automaker claims that the 50 kWh DC fast charger takes 50 minutes to charge the battery up to 80 per cent.
Additionally, the battery will be charged in 6 hours and 30 minutes if it is charged at a 7.2 kW/32A outlet. The standard 3.3kW/16A domestic socket usually takes 13 hours of time to fully charge the battery.
This all new EV can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.3 seconds. The PSM electric motor can produce 147 hp of max power and 310 Nm of peak torque. XUV400 can attain a top speed of 150 kmph. It has three driving modes that are Fun, Fast and Fearless created for throttle response, regen response and steering feel.
Features
This electric SUV from Mahindra comes with a twins-peak logo which is finished in copper. XUV400 looks little similar to its predecessor but its LED tail lamps, longer length, revised front and new grille differentiates it from XUV300.
Moreover, the all new SUV has got alloy wheels of 16-inches in size and have a diamond-cut finish. The interior of the XUV400 gets revamped as it comes finished in all black theme with copper accents.
The all new Mahindra XUV400 has a driving range of 456 km according to the Indian driving cycle (MIDC). The Indian automaker is also offering one pedal driving so that when the driver lets off the accelerator, the SUV starts to brake and regenerate electricity manually. It has been termed as ‘Lively mode’ by Mahindra.
The all new Mahindra XUV400 has a driving range of 456 km according to the Indian driving cycle (MIDC). The Indian automaker is also offering one pedal driving so that when the driver lets off the accelerator, the SUV starts to brake and regenerate electricity manually. It has been termed as ‘Lively mode’ by Mahindra.