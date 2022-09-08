Mahindra XUV400 EV unveiled: Check features, booking details and more

Booking and availability

Interested buyers would be able to take the XUV400 for test drives in December 2022. Moreover, the price announcement and bookings will open in January 2023. The deliveries of this SUV will commence from the end of January next year. In the first phase, Mahindra- XUV400 will be launched in 16 cities that are Delhi, NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Goa, Jaipur, Surat, Nagpur, Trivandrum, Nashik, Chandigarh and Kochi.