Mahindra XUV400 ev VS Tata Nexon EV: Comparison of price, range, specs
- The Mahindra XUV400 competes with Tata Nexon EV, which has been the top-selling electric SUV in India with over 35,000 units sold so far. Tata Nexon EV has a 30.2 kWh battery pack and offers a claimed range of 312 km.
Mahindra has recently launched its first all-electric SUV, the XUV400, in India with a starting price of ₹15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in two variants with two battery sizes. The smaller battery size has two charging capacity options, while the larger one comes with a 7.2 kW charger as standard. The XUV400 has two battery pack options, a 34.5 kWh unit, and a 39.4 kWh unit. It offers a claimed range of 375-456 km, depending on the battery size.
