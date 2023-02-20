Mahindra XUV400 ev VS Tata Nexon EV: Comparison of price, range, specs

Mahindra has recently launched its first all-electric SUV, the XUV400, in India with a starting price of ₹15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in two variants with two battery sizes. The smaller battery size has two charging capacity options, while the larger one comes with a 7.2 kW charger as standard. The XUV400 has two battery pack options, a 34.5 kWh unit, and a 39.4 kWh unit. It offers a claimed range of 375-456 km, depending on the battery size.

The Mahindra XUV400 competes with Tata Nexon EV, which has been the top-selling electric SUV in India with over 35,000 units sold so far. Tata Nexon EV has a 30.2 kWh battery pack and offers a claimed range of 312 km.

Performance and Range:

The Mahindra XUV400 EV gets two battery pack options - a 34.5 kWh unit and a 39.4kWh unit that delivers a claimed range of around 400 km on a single charge. It produces 200 bhp of power and 380 Nm of torque, with a top speed of 150 km/h. On the other hand, the Tata Nexon EV comes with a 30.2 kWh battery pack and has a range of up to 312 km on a single charge. The car produces 129 bhp of power and 245 Nm of torque, with a top speed of 120 km/h. Thus, the XUV400 EV offers more power and range compared to the Nexon EV.

Features:

In terms of features, the Mahindra XUV400 EV is equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, and voice command system. The Nexon EV, on the other hand, comes with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, climate control, rear parking camera, and connected car technology. The XUV400 EV also has a more premium interior with better quality materials.

Safety:

In terms of safety, both the Mahindra XUV400 EV and Tata Nexon EV come with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. However, the XUV400 EV also has a 360-degree camera, hill-start assist, and electronic stability control.

Price:

The Mahindra XUV400 EV is priced between ₹15.99 - ₹18.99 lakhs (ex-showroom), while the Tata Nexon EV is priced at around ₹14.99 to ₹17.50 lakhs (ex-showroom).