Mahindra XUV400 ev VS Tata Nexon EV: Comparison of price, range, specs

Performance and Range:

The Mahindra XUV400 EV gets two battery pack options - a 34.5 kWh unit and a 39.4kWh unit that delivers a claimed range of around 400 km on a single charge. It produces 200 bhp of power and 380 Nm of torque, with a top speed of 150 km/h. On the other hand, the Tata Nexon EV comes with a 30.2 kWh battery pack and has a range of up to 312 km on a single charge. The car produces 129 bhp of power and 245 Nm of torque, with a top speed of 120 km/h. Thus, the XUV400 EV offers more power and range compared to the Nexon EV.