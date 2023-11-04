Mahindra XUV400, XUV300 and other SUVs get discount up to ₹3.05 lakhs this festive season: Details
Ahead of the Diwali festival, Mahindra and Mahindra has announced substantial discounts on select models for November. These discounts offer benefits up to ₹3.50 lakh on models such as the XUV400, XUV300, Bolero, Bolero Neo, and Marazzo, reported HT Auto. Notably, flagship models like the XUV700, Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic, and Thar are excluded from this month's benefit scheme. Here is a breakdown of potential savings on Mahindra SUV purchases this month.