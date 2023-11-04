comScore
Mahindra XUV400, XUV300 and other SUVs get discount up to ₹3.05 lakhs this festive season: Details

 Livemint

Mahindra and Mahindra has announced substantial discounts on select models for November, offering benefits up to ₹3.50 lakh on models such as the XUV400, XUV300, Bolero, Bolero Neo, and Marazzo.

For representation purposes only (Mahindra)Premium
For representation purposes only (Mahindra)

Ahead of the Diwali festival, Mahindra and Mahindra has announced substantial discounts on select models for November. These discounts offer benefits up to 3.50 lakh on models such as the XUV400, XUV300, Bolero, Bolero Neo, and Marazzo, reported HT Auto. Notably, flagship models like the XUV700, Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic, and Thar are excluded from this month's benefit scheme. Here is a breakdown of potential savings on Mahindra SUV purchases this month.

Mahindra XUV400 

In November, the XUV400, Mahindra's sole electric vehicle offering, stands out with the most significant discounts. Prospective buyers of this electric SUV, which competes with the Tata Nexon EV, can enjoy discounts ranging from 1.5 lakh to 3.5 lakh, contingent on the chosen variant. The highest benefit is earmarked for the top-end E: variant of the XUV400, with the mid-trim variant receiving a 3 lakh benefit, and the entry-level EC variant being eligible for the lowest benefit.

Mahindra XUV300 

During the Diwali month, the smallest SUV offered by the manufacturer, the XUV300, presents potential savings of up to 1.2 lakh. This benefit scheme encompasses the W8 and W6 variants of the XUV300. The highest benefit is extended to the top-end W8 variant, which comprises a 95,000 cash discount. Meanwhile, the W6 variant is available at a discount of 80,000, which includes complimentary official accessories from Mahindra valued at 25,000.

Mahindra Bolero and Bolero Neo

Mahindra is providing generous discounts of up to 70,000 on the Bolero and Bolero Neo SUVs. The classic SUV Bolero, offers the highest discount on its B6 Optional variant, while the standard B6 variant offers discounts of up to 35,000. Additionally, the entry-level B4 variant for the Bolero comes with a benefit of 50,000, along with complimentary accessories valued at an additional 20,000.

The Bolero Neo SUV, which is offered in three variants, offers discounts of up to 50,000. The highest benefit is granted to the top-end N10 variant, while the mid and lower variants, named N4 and N8, provide discounts ranging between 25,000 and 31,000.

Mahindra Marazzo 

The Marazzo has received discounts amounting to 58,300, applicable to all its variants.

Updated: 04 Nov 2023, 04:01 PM IST
