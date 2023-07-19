Mahindra XUV500 Coupe spotted testing. Here's what to expect2 min read 19 Jul 2023, 01:08 PM IST
Mahindra has been spotted testing its XUV500 Aero, an SUV-coupe variant, on Indian roads for the first time. The vehicle features a sloping roofline and flush-sitting door handles, adding to its sleek design.
Mahindra and Mahindra first unveiled the XUV500 Aero, an SUV-coupe variant of the XUV500, at the Auto Expo back in 2016. Recently, exciting news has emerged as the test mule of this vehicle has been spotted on Indian roads for the very first time.
