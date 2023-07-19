Mahindra and Mahindra first unveiled the XUV500 Aero, an SUV -coupe variant of the XUV500, at the Auto Expo back in 2016. Recently, exciting news has emerged as the test mule of this vehicle has been spotted on Indian roads for the very first time.

Alongside it, another test mule, that of the XUV700, was also seen during the testing phase. This development has sparked anticipation and curiosity among automotive enthusiasts, eager to witness the innovative design and features that these new models may bring to the market.

In the recently surfaced short video, limited details about the coupe SUV can be observed. The vehicle features steel rims and appears to incorporate flush-sitting door handles, adding to its sleek aesthetic. Notably, the coupe SUV showcases a distinct sloping roof line, enhancing its sporty appeal. Mahindra has cleverly concealed the rear of the SUV, leaving enthusiasts curious about its design elements and possible features.

While luxury automakers have already introduced SUV coupes in the Indian market, Mahindra had initiated the development of its own SUV coupe back in 2016. However, the project was put on hold due to concerns regarding the vehicle's high selling price at that time.

Nevertheless, with the remarkable success of the XUV700 and the discontinuation of the XUV500, there now exists a gap in the manufacturer's portfolio. Consequently, there is a pressing need for a new SUV model to fill the space between the XUV300 and the XUV700, offering customers a desirable option within this range.

The upcoming SUV from Mahindra will face competition from popular models like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, MG Hector, and Tata Harrier. Initially, Mahindra had been collaborating with Ford to co-develop the SUV; however, the joint venture came to an end, resulting in project delays.

Nevertheless, indications suggest that the debut of the new Coupe SUV might take place in the coming year. In terms of powertrain options, the XUV500 Coupe is expected to feature a new 1.5-litre turbo-GDi petrol engine as well as a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

In addition to Mahindra, Tata Motors is also actively involved in the development of an SUV Coupe. Tata Motors recently unveiled the concept version of their coupe SUV named "Curvv," which is set to make its official debut next year.

Notably, Tata's coupe SUV will initially be offered as an electric vehicle (EV) only, with internal combustion engine (ICE) variants planned for a later introduction. This strategic move demonstrates Tata Motors' commitment to the electrification trend while catering to the evolving preferences of consumers.