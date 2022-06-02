Mahindra XUV700 and Thar propel its May’22 sales to 53,726, half of them are SUVs

Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “With sales of 26632 SUVs in May, we continued the growth momentum with all our brands performing well including XUV700 and Thar. We are witnessing strong bookings and have a robust pipeline. We announced the launch of Scorpio-N, which is generating very high interest levels and promises to be yet another blockbuster from Mahindra. Our Commercial Vehicles have also registered strong growth across segments. We are closely monitoring the supply chain related issues, which continue to constraint volumes and are taking appropriate actions to mitigate the impact."

