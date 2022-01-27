Mahindra & Mahindra announced that despite various global supply chain challenges faced by the auto industry, it has met its commitment of billing the first 14,000 XUV700s by January 2022. It also announced that the XUV700 has clocked almost 1,00,000 bookings since its commencement on 7th October 2021. Upon completion, it will be the fastest for an SUV to reach the 1 lakh booking milestone in India.

The XUV700 has also been able to attract newer segments with many first-time buyers for the brand. It has further strengthened the Mahindra automatic and petrol offerings with nearly 60 per cent and around 35 per cent of the bookings coming in for these variants respectively.

The company also stated that, while the dynamic supply chain issues continue to be a challenge in streamlining and ramping up production, it is doing its best and focusing on meeting it’s committed delivery timelines to customers.

“Given the unprecedented bookings and the continued strong demand for the XUV 700, the waiting period for a majority of the variants stand at 6-10 months, while the AX7 series has a waiting period of well over 12 months," said Mahindra.

Mahindra Automotive also recently recognized the efforts by Indian athletes lauding their trailblazing performance at the Tokyo Olympic and Tokyo Paralympic games.

In addition to the specially designed XUV700s already gifted to other medal winners, yet another custom-made XUV700 was recently delivered to Avani Lekhara for her performance in the 10m air rifle standing at the Tokyo Paralympic 2021.

“Mahindra was privileged to customise the XUV700 to cater to her accessibility needs, while also including subtle design elements to immortalize the historic performance by Avani."

