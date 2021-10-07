Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Auto News >Mahindra XUV700 bookings, test drives begin in India. Check details

Mahindra XUV700 bookings, test drives begin in India. Check details

The XUV700 will be available in five colours for variants AX3, AX5 and AX7. The MX variant will only be available in four colours. 
3 min read . 12:17 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • The Mahindra XUV700 test drives will be available in select cities for now and are expected to soon be available in most cities

Mahindra XUV700 bookings have finally commenced. The new SUV will also be available for test drives to interested buyers. The test drives will begin in cities like Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kanpur, Patna, Surat, Cochin, Nashik, Jaipur and Cuttack. Buyers in more cities will soon be able to test drive the car as well.

The pricing of the new Mahindra XUV700 starts at 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the company had announced that only the first 25,000 bookings will be able to get the vehicle at the introductory prices. 

Also read: Mahindra XUV700 adds two new premium variants. Check details, price

Here are the variants available with the XUV700

The MX base variant comes with:

8-inch Infotainment screen

7-inch MID display

Android Auto

Smart Door handles

LED Taillamp

Steering Mounted Switches

Power Adjust ORVM with Turn Indicator

Day-Night IRVM

R17 Steel Wheels

AX3

Features over MX variant:

Dual HD 10.25-inch infotainment display and 10.25-inch digital cluster

Amazon Alexa Built-In

Wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play

AdrenoX Connect with 60+

Connected features

6 speakers and sound staging

LED DRL and front fog lamps

R17 Steel Wheels with covers

AX5

Features over AX3:

Skyroof

R17 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels

Curtain Airbags

LED Clear-view Headlamps

Sequential turn indicators

Cornering lamps

AX7

Features over AX5:

Advanced Driver Assistance System

Driver Drowsiness Alert

Smart Clean Zone

Dual Zone Climate Control

R18 Diamond Cut Alloy

Leatherette Seat

Leather Steering & Gear lever

6-Way Power seat with Memory

Side Airbags

Engine options

The Mahindra XUV700 will be launched with two powertrains: Diesel and Petrol.

2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine: The engine comes in two states of tune. The lower state of tune will be housed in the base variant. This variant of the engine produces 155PS of power and 360Nm of torque.

The engine with higher state of tune produces 185PS of power and 420Nm of torque for the manual variant and 450Nm of torque for the Automatic variant.

2-litre Turbocharged mStallion petrol engine: The petrol engine is the same for all variants. It produces 200PS of power and a torque of 380Nm.

Pricing

MX

MX Petrol: 11.99 lakh

MX Diesel: 12.49 lakh

AX3 

AX3 Petrol (Manual): 13.99 lakh

AX3 Diesel (Manual): 14.59 lakh

AX3 Diesel (Manual 7-Seater): 15.19 lakh

AX3 Petrol (Automatic): 15.59 lakh

AX3 Diesel (Automatic): 16.19 lakh

AX5

AX5 Petrol (Manual): 14.99 lakh

AX5 Diesel (Manual): 15.59 lakh

AX5 Petrol (Manual, 7-seater): 15.59 lakh

AX5 Diesel (Manual, 7-seater): 16.19 lakh

AX5 Petrol (Automatic): 17.19 lakh

AX5 Diesel (Automatic, 7-seater): 17.79 lakh

AX7

AX7 Petrol (Manual): 17.59 lakh

AX7 Diesel (Manual): 18.19 lakh

AX7 Petrol (Automatic, 7-seater): 19.19 lakh

AX7 Diesel (Automatic, 7-seater): 19.79 lakh

AX7 Diesel (Automatic AWD, 7-seater): 21.09 lakh

AX7 Petrol Luxury Pack (Automatic, 7-seater): 20.99 lakh

AX7 Diesel Luxury Pack (Automatic, 7-seater): 21.59 lakh

 

 

