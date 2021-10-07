Mahindra XUV700 bookings, test drives begin in India. Check details

Mahindra XUV700 bookings, test drives begin in India. Check details3 min read . 12:17 PM IST
- The Mahindra XUV700 test drives will be available in select cities for now and are expected to soon be available in most cities
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mahindra XUV700 bookings have finally commenced. The new SUV will also be available for test drives to interested buyers. The test drives will begin in cities like Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kanpur, Patna, Surat, Cochin, Nashik, Jaipur and Cuttack. Buyers in more cities will soon be able to test drive the car as well.
Mahindra XUV700 bookings have finally commenced. The new SUV will also be available for test drives to interested buyers. The test drives will begin in cities like Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kanpur, Patna, Surat, Cochin, Nashik, Jaipur and Cuttack. Buyers in more cities will soon be able to test drive the car as well.
The pricing of the new Mahindra XUV700 starts at 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the company had announced that only the first 25,000 bookings will be able to get the vehicle at the introductory prices.
The pricing of the new Mahindra XUV700 starts at 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). However, the company had announced that only the first 25,000 bookings will be able to get the vehicle at the introductory prices.
Also read: Mahindra XUV700 adds two new premium variants. Check details, price
Here are the variants available with the XUV700
The MX base variant comes with:
8-inch Infotainment screen
7-inch MID display
Android Auto
Smart Door handles
LED Taillamp
Steering Mounted Switches
Power Adjust ORVM with Turn Indicator
Day-Night IRVM
R17 Steel Wheels
AX3
Features over MX variant:
Dual HD 10.25-inch infotainment display and 10.25-inch digital cluster
Amazon Alexa Built-In
Wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play
AdrenoX Connect with 60+
Connected features
6 speakers and sound staging
LED DRL and front fog lamps
R17 Steel Wheels with covers
AX5
Features over AX3:
Skyroof
R17 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
Curtain Airbags
LED Clear-view Headlamps
Sequential turn indicators
Cornering lamps
AX5
Features over AX3:
Skyroof
R17 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels
Curtain Airbags
LED Clear-view Headlamps
Sequential turn indicators
Cornering lamps
AX7
Features over AX5:
Advanced Driver Assistance System
Driver Drowsiness Alert
Smart Clean Zone
Dual Zone Climate Control
R18 Diamond Cut Alloy
Leatherette Seat
Leather Steering & Gear lever
6-Way Power seat with Memory
Side Airbags
Engine options
The Mahindra XUV700 will be launched with two powertrains: Diesel and Petrol.
2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine: The engine comes in two states of tune. The lower state of tune will be housed in the base variant. This variant of the engine produces 155PS of power and 360Nm of torque.
The engine with higher state of tune produces 185PS of power and 420Nm of torque for the manual variant and 450Nm of torque for the Automatic variant.
2-litre Turbocharged mStallion petrol engine: The petrol engine is the same for all variants. It produces 200PS of power and a torque of 380Nm.
Pricing
MX
MX Petrol: ₹11.99 lakh
MX Diesel: ₹12.49 lakh
AX3
AX3 Petrol (Manual): ₹13.99 lakh
AX3 Diesel (Manual): ₹14.59 lakh
AX3 Diesel (Manual 7-Seater): ₹15.19 lakh
AX3 Petrol (Automatic): ₹15.59 lakh
AX3 Diesel (Automatic): ₹16.19 lakh
AX5
AX5 Petrol (Manual): ₹14.99 lakh
AX5 Diesel (Manual): ₹15.59 lakh
AX5 Petrol (Manual, 7-seater): ₹15.59 lakh
AX5 Diesel (Manual, 7-seater): ₹16.19 lakh
AX5 Petrol (Automatic): ₹17.19 lakh
AX5 Diesel (Automatic, 7-seater): ₹17.79 lakh
AX7
AX7 Petrol (Manual): ₹17.59 lakh
AX7 Diesel (Manual): ₹18.19 lakh
AX7 Petrol (Automatic, 7-seater): ₹19.19 lakh
AX7 Diesel (Automatic, 7-seater): ₹19.79 lakh
AX7 Diesel (Automatic AWD, 7-seater): ₹21.09 lakh
AX7 Petrol Luxury Pack (Automatic, 7-seater): ₹20.99 lakh
AX7 Diesel Luxury Pack (Automatic, 7-seater): ₹21.59 lakh
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!