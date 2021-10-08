Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Auto News >Mahindra XUV700 bookings to resume shortly. Check new prices of the SUV

Mahindra XUV700 bookings to resume shortly. Check new prices of the SUV

Mahindra will be conducting the bookings for the next 25,000 units of XUV700
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • Mahindra claimed that the first day of bookings for 25,000 units was completed in a record time of 57 minutes

Mahindra opened the XUV700 for bookings on Thursday. The company has opened the slot for 25,000 buyers. The pricing of the SUV earlier started at 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base MX variant. However, Mahindra has now revised the prices for the next 25,000 bookings. 

The Mahindra XUV700 starting price for the be MX petrol variant with 5-seats is now kept at 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for the XUV700 will begin at 10 am. The new prices will apply for the next 25,000 bookings. 

Mahindra claimed that the first day of bookings for 25,000 units was completed in a record time of 57 minutes. However, the buyers might have to wait for up to six months to get their deliveries depending on the variants. While the petrol variants are expected to be delivered earlier, the SUV powered by the diesel mHawk powertrain may get delivered later in comparison. 

The company claimed that the volume of 25,000 XUV700s made available at the introductory prices reflects up to six months of production depending on the variant.

Here's the new pricing for the booking session today: 

MX Variants

Prices of MX variants
AX variants

Pricing for the AX (AdrenoX) variants
The Mahindra XUV700 comes with diesel and petrol powertrains mated with both manual and automatic transmissions and with five and seven-seater capacity. It is also available in an optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD).

The company is offering XUV700 in two series - MX and AdrenoX (AX). The AX7 variant will be available with an optional luxury pack. In addition to the standard AX7 features, the luxury pack will include features like immersive 3D sound, electrically deployed smart door handles, 360 degree surround view, blind view monitoring, electronic park brake, driver knee airbag, passive keyless entry and wireless charging, among others

