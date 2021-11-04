Mahindra has crossed over 70,000 bookings for XUV700 . The company has also delivered over 700 Mahindra XUV700 till now. The SUV is making news for its association with Olympians such as Neeraj Chopra and Sumit Antil. They were among the first owners of the Javelin Gold Edition of XUV700. Mahindra XUV700 crossed 65,000 bookings in the first two week of its launch in October.

The Mahindra XUV700 comes with two engine options - 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol producing 197 BHP and 380 Nm and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that makes 182 BHP and 420 Nm (MT) / 450 Nm (AT). Both engines come with a choice of a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. The price of XUV700 starts at ₹12.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra is delivering the petrol variant now and the diesel car will be available later this month. Mahindra XUV700 was unveiled on August 14. It is being offered in four variants; MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7. The SUV is in five and seven-seat layouts, with manual as well as in automatic transmission options.

Mahindra has also partnered with three global consulting companies to devise and implement an algorithm-based delivery process. The delivery process will be based on a combination of parameters which include, quantum of bookings at city and dealer level, ratio of online and bookings at dealer counters and variant-level production feasibility based on supply chain constraints.

The XUV also comes with Skyroof option. It is loaded with features such ADAS, alloy wheels, air filter, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, etc.

