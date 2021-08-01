Mahindra & Mahindra have revealed a new teaser for the XUV700. The new video is intended to showcase the new Adrenox 'intelligent' system. However, in the process, Mahindra has revealed some key details about the new SUV including the interiors, features as well as a glimpse at the design of the XUV700.

In the video, Mahindra shares a detailed look of the dashboard of the new SUV. The Mahindra XUV700 will get the new AdrenoX system which it claims is 'intelligent' and it can also be integrated with Alexa to operate basic functions such as the opening and closing of the sunroof.

We also get a good look at the infotainment screen as well as the multi-information display (MID). The teaser also confirms that both the screens (MID and infotainment) will be part of the same glass panel. This feature can be found in much expensive luxury cars. The MID will be completely digital with the speedometer and tachometer on two ends along with the information in the centre.

In the teaser, Mahindra shows that the XUV700 will get 3D Sound by Sony and in the process, it also shows a render of the exterior of the SUV. In the render we get a top view of the car that shows the new SUV will borrow elements from the current XUV500. The signature rear wheel arch is also visible on the XUV700.

As confirmed before, the SUV will come with a panoramic sunroof, which Mahindra claims will be the biggest in the segment.

In terms of features, the teaser confirms that the car will get electric parking brakes, a drive selector and different drive modes which includes 'Zip', 'Zap' and 'Zoom'. There's a fourth option as well where the user will be able to build their own custom drive mode.

Other features that have been confirmed include an 'automatic headlamp booster' which will get activated when the car crosses the threshold of 80 km/hr. The Mahindra XUV700 will also get smart door handles which will remain flush with the body when not in use. The feature can be seen in Tesla cars as well as some luxury brands.

