Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.) has today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of March 2022 stood at 54,643 vehicles. In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 27,380 vehicles in March 2022. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 27,603 vehicles in March 2022. Exports for the month were at 3160 vehicles.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 19837 vehicles in March 2022 with growth of 16%. All the Light Commercial Vehicle Segments of <2T, Pickups (2T to 3.5T), >3.5T and the heavy commercial vehicles continued their growth trajectory in March 2022.

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We continued our growth trajectory in March 2022 with overall sales of 54643 vehicles, a growth of 35%. Demand continues to be strong, even as we remain watchful of the global supply chain and take appropriate action, as required. We are delighted with the success of XUV700, as it continues its winning streak, becoming the most awarded ‘Car of the Year’ in 2022. Cumulatively, XUV700 has won more than 30 awards across categories including the coveted Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY 2022)."

