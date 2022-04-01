Mahindra XUV700 drives SUV sales to 65% in March 2022 for the brand

Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “We continued our growth trajectory in March 2022 with overall sales of 54643 vehicles, a growth of 35%. Demand continues to be strong, even as we remain watchful of the global supply chain and take appropriate action, as required. We are delighted with the success of XUV700, as it continues its winning streak, becoming the most awarded ‘Car of the Year’ in 2022. Cumulatively, XUV700 has won more than 30 awards across categories including the coveted Indian Car of the Year (ICOTY 2022)."

