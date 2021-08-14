Mahindra XUV700 event today: How to watch live, what to expect

The Mahindra XUV700 SUV will go against the likes of Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus

Mahindra XUV700 will finally be unveiled today on the eve of India's 75th Independence Day. The new SUV will go against the likes of Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus.

Mahindra has been running a countdown to the unveiling event. To access the page, click here. The event will begin at 4PM IST.

Mahindra has been running a countdown to the unveiling event. To access the page, click here. The event will begin at 4PM IST.

Mahindra is expected to just announce the features on the new SUV. The launch event is expected to happen later this year, in time for the festive season sales.

Details confirmed about the new XUV700 SUV:

The XUV700 is built on an all-new platform and has been developed for the Indian as well as global market.

The XUV700 will be available in diesel and petrol engines in manual and automatic transmissions, with the option of All-Wheel-Drive

The SUV will come with numerous features, including some that are a segment-first or segment-best

XUV700 will come with the biggest sunroof in its segment. The company has named it ‘Skyroof’

The car comes with a massive infotainment screen and multi-information display (MID) which are part of an integrated panel. This design aesthetic can be found on some luxury cars.

The SUV will get auto-booster headlamps which is a segment-first feature. Once a rider is driving above the speed of 80 kmph in the dark, the headlamps will provide longer throw of light for better visibility

The XUV700 comes with AdrenoX intelligent system, which will allow the user to integrate the SUV with Amazon Alexa. Users will be able to access basic functions through voice commands

The SUV will get flush door handles which have only been seen on high-end cars including Teslas. This feature will also be a segment-first.

Mahindra XUV700 will also get 3D sound by Sony. The 3D sound system is custom-made for the XUV700.

Other features that have been confirmed are multiple drive modes, ventilated seats, wireless charger