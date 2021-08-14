Mahindra XUV700 event today: How to watch live, what to expect

Mahindra XUV700 event today: How to watch live, what to expect2 min read . 01:26 PM IST
The Mahindra XUV700 SUV will go against the likes of Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus
Mahindra XUV700 will finally be unveiled today on the eve of India's 75th Independence Day. The new SUV will go against the likes of Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus.
Mahindra has been running a countdown to the unveiling event. To access the page, click here. The event will begin at 4PM IST.
Mahindra is expected to just announce the features on the new SUV. The launch event is expected to happen later this year, in time for the festive season sales.
Details confirmed about the new XUV700 SUV:
