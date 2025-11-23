Mahindra XUV700 facelift may debut as XUV 7XO: Expected launch timeline, features and more

Mahindra’s popular XUV700 is reportedly heading for a significant refresh, and early indications suggest it may arrive with a new name. According to a recent report by Team-BHP, the possibility exists that the updated model may be branded as the XUV 7XO.

Name change hinted by trademark filing Reportedly, speculation around the new badge stems from a trademark application submitted by Mahindra in January 2024. The word mark for XUV 7XO has already been approved. This naming direction mirrors the strategy used for the XUV300 facelift, which was reintroduced as the XUV 3XO earlier this year. If Mahindra follows the same pattern, the XUV700 facelift could debut with an all new identity.

Fresh design with revised front profile? The publication notes that the facelifted SUV has been spotted on test several times, offering a close look at some of the upgrades. The most noticeable changes are expected to appear at the front, where Mahindra is anticipated to introduce a new grille, along with updated twin-pod LED headlamps. The revised lighting signature is likely to give the model a more modern appearance.

Triple-screen cabin and upgraded features? The cabin is also set for a comprehensive overhaul. Test sightings and reports suggest a refreshed interior layout with redesigned door panels and a new dashboard. The centrepiece of the update will likely be a triple-screen setup inspired by the XEV 9e. Mahindra is also expected to equip the SUV with a Harman and Kardon audio system, positioning the facelifted model as a more premium offering.

Powertrains likely to remain unchanged Despite the cosmetic and feature updates, the mechanical package is expected to stay familiar. The SUV may continue with Mahindra’s 2.0-litre turbo petrol and 2.0-litre diesel engines. Both units are likely to be offered with the current mix of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options.

