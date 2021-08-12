Mahindra XUV700 interiors, features teased ahead of launch. Details here

Mahindra XUV700 teaser video showcases the material on the dashboard as well as the seats

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahindra XUV700 will be unveiled in a few days from now but that hasn't stopped Mahindra from teasing eager fans with new features and glimpses of the SUV. Mahindra recently rolled out a new teaser in which we get a detailed view of the dashboard as well as the steering wheel with the new Mahindra SUV logo. Additionally, Mahindra also revealed close-ups of the dashboard texture as well as the fabric used for the seats.

Mahindra XUV700 will be unveiled in a few days from now but that hasn't stopped Mahindra from teasing eager fans with new features and glimpses of the SUV. Mahindra recently rolled out a new teaser in which we get a detailed view of the dashboard as well as the steering wheel with the new Mahindra SUV logo. Additionally, Mahindra also revealed close-ups of the dashboard texture as well as the fabric used for the seats.

Mahindra XUV700 teaser reveals the new dashboard with two large screens placed horizontally. The two screens comprise the infotainment setup as well as the multi-information display. Both screens sit flush under a single glass panel. The highlight however is the new logo that sits in the centre of the steering wheel. Mahindra has rolled out a new logo for its SUVs. The steering wheel is expected to get audio controls as well as controls for cruise control. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Mahindra XUV700 teaser reveals the new dashboard with two large screens placed horizontally. The two screens comprise the infotainment setup as well as the multi-information display. Both screens sit flush under a single glass panel. The highlight however is the new logo that sits in the centre of the steering wheel. Mahindra has rolled out a new logo for its SUVs. The steering wheel is expected to get audio controls as well as controls for cruise control. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}} Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The video also showcases the material on the dashboard. By the looks of it, XUV700 dashboard will get soft-touch material that stitching lines running across the panel.

The video also provides a close-up of the seats which comes with a perforated texture. The XUV700 is expected to get ventilated front seats along with leather or faux leather fabric. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahindra XUV700 will also come with a wireless charging pad, which has been confirmed by the latest teaser video.