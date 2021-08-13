Mahindra XUV700 will be unveiled tomorrow and the company is expected to share the details about the SUV's interiors and exteriors. However, Sony India has disclosed details about the sound system on the new XUV700.

Sony India will debut its 3D sound technology for the first time in India in the the XUV700. This will be India’s first vehicle with Sony’s inbuilt sound system that will be powered by Sound Building Blocks, one of Sony’s 360 Spatial Sound Technology.

The new sound system has been designed and engineered by Sony’s sound engineers and the in-built 3D sound system is custom-made for the XUV700. The speakers offer a 3D audio experience through its 13 channel DSP amplifier, 12 custom-designed speakers including subwoofer and the Sound Building Blocks technology.

The 3D sound will be produced for all the passengers inside the XUV700 cabin. All stereo sources, be it radio, online streaming, USB or mobile phone can be listened to in 3D audio. The system will offer various sound settings to customize the audio listening experience

"This is a proud moment for Sony India as we are entering into a partnership in the automobile sector in India for the very first time and couldn’t have chosen a better partner than the prestigious, home-grown company Mahindra," said Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director, Sony India. He added, “Sony has a robust foundation in innovation in the technology sector, and this collaboration will see us take our 3D spatial sound to consumers with an immersive next-generation audio experience wherever he travels."

Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd said, “At Mahindra it has always been our endeavour to ensure that the latest technologies are available to our customers. We are excited to collaborate with Sony to present the XUV700 as India’s first vehicle with Sony’s inbuilt 3D sound system, that will set a new benchmark in cabin acoustics. Our customers can enjoy the rich, spacious cabin acoustics for a truly immersive audio experience while on the road."

The 3D sound system on XUV700 also comes with DSEE technology. Sony claims that it helps in enhancing the sound quality of compressed audio files and SDVC (Speed Dependent Volume/EQ Control) for maintaining volume and tonal balance at any vehicle speed and volume.

The XUV700 will be revealed on 14 August at 4 PM and the car is expected to be launched later this year, ahead of the festive season.

