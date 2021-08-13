Mahindra XUV700: More details disclosed about the SUV ahead of the reveal

"This is a proud moment for Sony India as we are entering into a partnership in the automobile sector in India for the very first time and couldn’t have chosen a better partner than the prestigious, home-grown company Mahindra," said Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director, Sony India. He added, “Sony has a robust foundation in innovation in the technology sector, and this collaboration will see us take our 3D spatial sound to consumers with an immersive next-generation audio experience wherever he travels."