Automobile manufacturer Mahindra has revealed a new teaser for its upcoming SUV XUV700. The new teaser gives us a good look at the headlamp cluster of the new SUV along with a setup on the tailgate. Mahindra has also revealed that the SUV will get powered ORVMs.

The Mahindra XUV700 comes with 'Clear-view' LEDs in the headlamp cluster. The company has placed a big c-shaped DRL surrounding the LED headlamp.

The Mahindra XUV700 has also used LED for the taillights which it has named 'Arrow-head' LEDs. The big LED setup on the tailgate wrap around on both sides of the car occupying a major chunk in the side-profile as well.

In another teaser shared recently, Mahindra showcased the AdrenoX intelligent setup on the XUV700. Within the teaser, Mahindra shares a detailed look of the dashboard of the new SUV. AdrenoX system can also be integrated with Alexa to operate basic functions such as the opening and closing of the sunroof.

We also get a good look at the infotainment screen as well as the multi-information display (MID). The teaser also confirms that both the screens (MID and infotainment) will be part of the same glass panel. This feature can be found in much expensive luxury cars. The MID will be completely digital with the speedometer and tachometer on two ends along with the information in the centre.





In the teaser, Mahindra shows that the XUV700 will get 3D Sound by Sony and in the process, it also shows a render of the exterior of the SUV. In the render we get a top view of the car that shows the new SUV will borrow elements from the current XUV500. The signature rear wheel arch is also visible on the XUV700.

