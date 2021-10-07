Mahindra has increased the prices of their new SUV after the first day of bookings. The company completed the bookings of 25,000 units in just 57 minutes. As promised by the company at the time of launch, the bookings of first 25,000 units will be done at an introductory price.

Mahindra has now increased the price of the variants after completing the first round of booking. Now the bookings will begin on 8 October at 10 am at the new revised prices.

The MX variant is now priced at ₹12.49 lakh (ex-showroom), a hike of ₹50,000 from the older ₹11.99 lakh entry price.

Prices of MX variant:

View Full Image Prices of MX variant

Prices of AX variants:

View Full Image New prices of the AX variants for next 25,000 bookings

*Also available in 7-Seater at an additional ₹ 70,000

**Also available in 7-Seater at an additional ₹ 60,000

The new Mahindra XUV700 test drives have also begun in select Indian cities. The test drives will start with cities like Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kanpur, Patna, Surat, Cochin, Nashik, Jaipur and Cuttack. Buyers in more cities will soon be able to test drive the car as well.

The Mahindra XUV700 deliveries will be different for different powertrains. The deliveries for the petrol variants are expected to start before the diesel variants.

Engine options

The Mahindra XUV700 has been launched with two powertrains: Diesel and Petrol.

2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine: The engine comes in two states of tune. The lower state of tune will be housed in the base variant. This variant of the engine produces 155PS of power and 360Nm of torque.

The engine with higher state of tune produces 185PS of power and 420Nm of torque for the manual variant and 450Nm of torque for the Automatic variant.

2-litre Turbocharged mStallion petrol engine: The petrol engine is the same for all variants. It produces 200PS of power and a torque of 380Nm.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.