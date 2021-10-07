Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Mahindra XUV700 SUV prices revised after first day of booking. Check new price list

Mahindra XUV700 SUV prices revised after first day of booking. Check new price list

Premium
Mahindra XUV700 prices have been hiked for the next 25,000 bookings
2 min read . 02:24 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

Now the bookings will begin on 8 October at 10 am at the new revised prices

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mahindra has increased the prices of their new SUV after the first day of bookings. The company completed the bookings of 25,000 units in just 57 minutes. As promised by the company at the time of launch, the bookings of first 25,000 units will be done at an introductory price. 

Mahindra has increased the prices of their new SUV after the first day of bookings. The company completed the bookings of 25,000 units in just 57 minutes. As promised by the company at the time of launch, the bookings of first 25,000 units will be done at an introductory price. 

Mahindra has now increased the price of the variants after completing the first round of booking. Now the bookings will begin on 8 October at 10 am at the new revised prices. 

Mahindra has now increased the price of the variants after completing the first round of booking. Now the bookings will begin on 8 October at 10 am at the new revised prices. 

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The MX variant is now priced at 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom), a hike of 50,000 from the older 11.99 lakh entry price. 

Prices of MX variant: 

View Full Image
Prices of MX variant
Click on the image to enlarge

Prices of AX variants:

View Full Image
New prices of the AX variants for next 25,000 bookings  
Click on the image to enlarge

*Also available in 7-Seater at an additional 70,000

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Nissan Magnite SUV prices hiked again. Check price diff ...

Premium

Mahindra XUV700 SUV receives 25,000 bookings in under a ...

Premium

Mahindra XUV700 bookings, test drives begin in India. C ...

Premium

Tata Punch micro SUV launch date, booking details: All ...

**Also available in 7-Seater at an additional 60,000

The new Mahindra XUV700 test drives have also begun in select Indian cities. The test drives will start with cities like Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Kanpur, Patna, Surat, Cochin, Nashik, Jaipur and Cuttack. Buyers in more cities will soon be able to test drive the car as well.

The Mahindra XUV700 deliveries will be different for different powertrains. The deliveries for the petrol variants are expected to start before the diesel variants.

Engine options

The Mahindra XUV700 has been launched with two powertrains: Diesel and Petrol.

2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine: The engine comes in two states of tune. The lower state of tune will be housed in the base variant. This variant of the engine produces 155PS of power and 360Nm of torque.

The engine with higher state of tune produces 185PS of power and 420Nm of torque for the manual variant and 450Nm of torque for the Automatic variant.

2-litre Turbocharged mStallion petrol engine: The petrol engine is the same for all variants. It produces 200PS of power and a torque of 380Nm. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!