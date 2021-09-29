Mahindra XUV700 will be launching in a few days and the company has already revealed the prices of the entry-level variants of the car. However, the complete list of prices are expected to be launched in the first week of October. After last week's leak that aimed to provide on-road prices of the SUV, a new leaked document reveals the complete ex-showroom price list of the XUV700.

According to a report by Car and Bike, Mahindra XUV700 prices have been leaked yet again. Unlike the last leak, this time we get a look at the ex-showroom prices of the car. Right from the MX variant to the AX7 variant, the leak gives the complete list of models.

The price list has been divided into five-seater and seven seater variant. According to the leak, there will be 16 seven-seater variants and 13 five-seater variants.

Here's the price list shared by Car and Bike:

For the 5-seater variants:

View Full Image According to the list, the buyer can only buy up to AX5 variant for 5-seater configuration

For 7-seater variants:

View Full Image The prices go up to ₹ 20.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

