OPEN APP
Home >Auto News >Mahindra XUV700 prices leaked again ahead of official launch. Check five-seater, seven-seater price list
Listen to this article

Mahindra XUV700 will be launching in a few days and the company has already revealed the prices of the entry-level variants of the car. However, the complete list of prices are expected to be launched in the first week of October. After last week's leak that aimed to provide on-road prices of the SUV, a new leaked document reveals the complete ex-showroom price list of the XUV700. 

According to a report by Car and Bike, Mahindra XUV700 prices have been leaked yet again. Unlike the last leak, this time we get a look at the ex-showroom prices of the car. Right from the MX variant to the AX7 variant, the leak gives the complete list of models. 

The price list has been divided into five-seater and seven seater variant. According to the leak, there will be 16 seven-seater variants and 13 five-seater variants.  

Here's the price list shared by Car and Bike:

For the 5-seater variants: 

According to the list, the buyer can only buy up to AX5 variant for 5-seater configuration
View Full Image
According to the list, the buyer can only buy up to AX5 variant for 5-seater configuration

 For 7-seater variants:

The prices go up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20.69 lakh (ex-showroom)
View Full Image
The prices go up to 20.69 lakh (ex-showroom)
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout