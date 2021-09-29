Mahindra XUV700 prices leaked again ahead of official launch. Check five-seater, seven-seater price list1 min read . 02:11 PM IST
Right from the MX variant to the AX7 variant, the leak gives the complete list of models and prices
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Right from the MX variant to the AX7 variant, the leak gives the complete list of models and prices
Mahindra XUV700 will be launching in a few days and the company has already revealed the prices of the entry-level variants of the car. However, the complete list of prices are expected to be launched in the first week of October. After last week's leak that aimed to provide on-road prices of the SUV, a new leaked document reveals the complete ex-showroom price list of the XUV700.
Mahindra XUV700 will be launching in a few days and the company has already revealed the prices of the entry-level variants of the car. However, the complete list of prices are expected to be launched in the first week of October. After last week's leak that aimed to provide on-road prices of the SUV, a new leaked document reveals the complete ex-showroom price list of the XUV700.
According to a report by Car and Bike, Mahindra XUV700 prices have been leaked yet again. Unlike the last leak, this time we get a look at the ex-showroom prices of the car. Right from the MX variant to the AX7 variant, the leak gives the complete list of models.
According to a report by Car and Bike, Mahindra XUV700 prices have been leaked yet again. Unlike the last leak, this time we get a look at the ex-showroom prices of the car. Right from the MX variant to the AX7 variant, the leak gives the complete list of models.
The price list has been divided into five-seater and seven seater variant. According to the leak, there will be 16 seven-seater variants and 13 five-seater variants.
Here's the price list shared by Car and Bike:
For the 5-seater variants:
For 7-seater variants:
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!