Mahindra XUV700 was unveiled last month where the company revealed the pricing of a few of the variants . The company had also unveiled that the SUV will be broadly categorized into two line-ups: MX series and AX series.

A new leak has not only revealed the prices of the remaining variants but also the on-road price of the SUV. According to a report that was leaked by CarComparos, the top-end variant of the Mahindra XUV700 will go up to ₹26 lakh (on-road Delhi) for the AX7 Diesel Automatic variant with Optional pack.

During the unveiling event in August, the company had announced the starting price of the MX line-up for the 5-seater petrol variant at 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The leak suggests the on-road price for this variant will go up to ₹13.5 lakh. The seven-seater variant of the same model will cost ₹14.7 lakh (on-Road, Delhi).

The AX3 variant starts at a price of ₹16.2 lakh for the 5-seater petrol variant. The diesel variant, according to the leak, will cost ₹18 lakh (ex-showroom).

The AX5 variant is where Mahindra starts offering both Automatic and All Wheel Drive (AWD) options. The cheapest automatic variant of the XUV700 is the 5-seater petrol variant which is priced at ₹18.9 lakh (on-road) whereas the manual is priced at ₹17.4 lakh (on-road).

View Full Image Prices of XUV700 AX5 variant (according to the leaked document)

The 7-seater AT front-wheel-drive (FWD) option has been priced at ₹19.7 lakh, according to the leak. The diesel AX5 variant with AT transmission has been priced at ₹20.8 lakh for the FWD 5-seater. The 7-seater has been priced at ₹21.6 lakh.

View Full Image Leaked prices of the Mahindra XUV700 AX7 variant

The top AX7 variant will fall in the range of ₹21.6 lakh (on-road) to ₹26 lakh (on-road). Surprisingly, the leak does not indicate any manual transmission options for the AX7 series SUV. However, there will be an option for AWD or FWD.

While these prices seem elaborate and in line with the expectations, the reader is suggested to read it with a grain of salt. Mahindra will reveal the official prices ahead of the festive season.

