Mahindra XUV700 has finally been unveiled. The new SUV has been built for both the Indian and global market. The XUV700 comes with many segment-first features which include flush door handles, auto booster lamps among others. The XUV700 is also the first Mahindra SUV that will sport the new Mahindra ‘Twin Peaked’ logo.

View Full Image The rear profile of the new SUV

The Mahindra XUV700 will compete with the newly introduced, Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus. The SUV comes in both seven-seater and five-seater variants. Taking a strong departure from its main rival, Mahindra will be selling the new SUV in both diesel and petrol variants.

The Mahindra XUV700 will be available with two engine options:

The first is a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that churns out 185PS of power and 420Nm of torque for the manual variant and 450Nm of torque for the Automatic variant. The engine also comes in a lower state of tune for the MX variant which produces 155 PS power and 360Nm of torque

The second is a 2-litre Turbocharged mStallion petrol engine which produces 200PS of power and a torque of 380Nm.

View Full Image The MX series will be the cheaper among the two list of variants

View Full Image The variants offered with XUV700

The SUV will be available in a total of four variants: MX (base), AX3, AX5 and AX7 (Top).

The Mahindra XUV700 will come with three drive modes Zip, Zap and Zoom. Zip is aimed at city driving, Zap provides extra power for highway running and Zoom provides a sudden burst of power. There's an additional Custom driving mode that can be altered by the rider, according to their preference.

Safety

The new SUV will get Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) for additional safety. It will facilitate adaptive cruise control and it can also detect the driver's attention level.

The SUV will get up to seven airbags along with Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) program that monitors the movement of the vehicle and takes corrective action when required.

Features

Mahindra had already revealed a lot of details about the SUV ahead of its unveiling.

The AX variants of the SUV will be driven by AdrenoX which is an intelligent system that aims at providing convenience to the rider and occupants of the car. It also enables Alexa integration for the functionality of voice commands.

The SUV will be driven by AdrenoX which is an intelligent system that aims at providing convenience to the rider and occupants of the car. It also enables Alexa integration for the functionality of voice commands.

The car comes with a dual 10.25-inch display on the dashboard.

The seats on the SUV move back when its unlocked in order to increase the ingress space.

