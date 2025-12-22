Mahindra XUV700, Scorpio N, Thar Roxx get up ₹4.45 lakh discount in December

Mahindra is offering up to 4.45 lakh discounts in December on its popular models such as the Thar Roxx, XUV700, Scorpio N, XUV 3XO, Scorpio Classic, XUV400, etc.

Mainak Das
Updated22 Dec 2025, 10:37 AM IST
Mahindra XUV400 is available with the maximum benefits of up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4.45 lakh.
Mahindra, like many other automakers in India is offering year-end discounts across its range of SUVs. The Mahindra XUV 3XO, XUV400, XUV700, Scorpio Classic, Thar Roxx, Scorpio N are available with up to 4.45 lakh discounts this December. The offer is available till December 31, as the homegrown automaker is aiming to ramp up its sales in the last few days of this calendar year as well as to clear the inventory of MY2025 models.

The year-end offers include cash discounts, corporate bonus, exchange bonus, loyalty bonus, offers on insurance, etc. Here is a quick and comprehensive look at which Mahindra SUV is fetching how much benefits as part of the year-end offers.

Mahindra SUVs available with up to 4.45 lakh year-end benefits

ModelMaximum benefit
Mahindra XUV 3XOUp to 114,500
Mahindra XUV400Up to 445,000
Mahindra Scorpio ClassicUp to 140,000
Mahindra Scorpio NUp to 85,600
Mahindra Thar RoxxUp to 120,000
Mahindra XUV700Up to 155,600
  • The offers may vary depending on models, variants, region, dealerships.
  • The Maximum benefit include cash discounts, exchange bonus, loyalty bonus, corporate benefits, offer on insurance, etc.

The Mahindra SUVs are available with year-end benefits ranging up to 4.45 lakh. The maximum benefits on the Mahindra SUVs may vary depending on models variants, region and dealerships. Also, the maximum benefit on each Mahindra SUV include various components like cash discounts, exchange bonus, loyalty bonus, corporate benefits, offers on insurance, etc.

Among the Mahindra SUVs, the maximum benefit is available on the XUV400 electric sub-compact SUV, which is the all-electric iteration of the XUV3XO. It is available with up to 4.45 lakh benefits in December. The Mahindra Scorpio N is available with the lowest benefits worth up to 85,600.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO, the sub-compact SUV, which is the most affordable car from the brand, is available with year-end benefits worth up to 114,500. The Mahindra Scorpio Classic is available with year-end benefits of up to 1.40 lakh in December. The Thar Roxx and XUV700 are available with year-end benefits of up to 1.20 lakh and 155,600 in December.

