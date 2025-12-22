Mahindra XUV700, Scorpio N, Thar Roxx get up ₹4.45 lakh discount in December

Mahindra, like many other automakers in India is offering year-end discounts across its range of SUVs. The Mahindra XUV 3XO, XUV400, XUV700, Scorpio Classic, Thar Roxx, Scorpio N are available with up to ₹4.45 lakh discounts this December. The offer is available till December 31, as the homegrown automaker is aiming to ramp up its sales in the last few days of this calendar year as well as to clear the inventory of MY2025 models.

The year-end offers include cash discounts, corporate bonus, exchange bonus, loyalty bonus, offers on insurance, etc. Here is a quick and comprehensive look at which Mahindra SUV is fetching how much benefits as part of the year-end offers.

Advertisement

Mahindra SUVs available with up to ₹ 4.45 lakh year-end benefits

Model Maximum benefit Mahindra XUV 3XO Up to ₹ 114,500 Mahindra XUV400 Up to ₹ 445,000 Mahindra Scorpio Classic Up to ₹ 140,000 Mahindra Scorpio N Up to ₹ 85,600 Mahindra Thar Roxx Up to ₹ 120,000 Mahindra XUV700 Up to ₹ 155,600 The offers may vary depending on models, variants, region, dealerships.

The Maximum benefit include cash discounts, exchange bonus, loyalty bonus, corporate benefits, offer on insurance, etc.

The Mahindra SUVs are available with year-end benefits ranging up to ₹4.45 lakh. The maximum benefits on the Mahindra SUVs may vary depending on models variants, region and dealerships. Also, the maximum benefit on each Mahindra SUV include various components like cash discounts, exchange bonus, loyalty bonus, corporate benefits, offers on insurance, etc.

Among the Mahindra SUVs, the maximum benefit is available on the XUV400 electric sub-compact SUV, which is the all-electric iteration of the XUV3XO. It is available with up to ₹4.45 lakh benefits in December. The Mahindra Scorpio N is available with the lowest benefits worth up to ₹85,600.

Advertisement