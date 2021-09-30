Mahindra has finally announced the pre-booking dates as well as all the variants and pricing of the XUV700 SUV officially. Booking for the XUV700 will begin on 7 October.

The pricing of the XUV700 starts at ₹11.99 lakh for the base MX variant and goes all the way to ₹21.59 lakh for the range-topping AX7 diesel automatic variant.

The base variant of the XUV700 will be available in four colours whereas the top variant will be available in five colours.

Here are the prices of the variants

MX Variants

MX Petrol: ₹11.99 lakh

MX Diesel: ₹12.49 lakh

AX3 Variants

AX3 Petrol (Manual): ₹13.99 lakh

AX3 Diesel (Manual): ₹14.59 lakh

AX3 Diesel (Manual 7-Seater): ₹15.19 lakh

AX3 Petrol (Automatic): ₹15.59 lakh

AX3 Diesel (Automatic): ₹16.19 lakh

AX5 Variants

AX5 Petrol (Manual): ₹14.99 lakh

AX5 Diesel (Manual): ₹15.59 lakh

AX5 Petrol (Manual, 7-seater): ₹15.59 lakh

AX5 Diesel (Manual, 7-seater): ₹16.19 lakh

AX5 Petrol (Automatic): ₹17.19 lakh

AX5 Diesel (Automatic, 7-seater): ₹17.79 lakh

AX7 Variants

AX7 Petrol (Manual): ₹17.59 lakh

AX7 Diesel (Manual): ₹18.19 lakh

AX7 Petrol (Automatic, 7-seater): ₹19.19 lakh

AX7 Diesel (Automatic, 7-seater): ₹19.79 lakh

AX7 Diesel (Automatic AWD, 7-seater): ₹21.09 lakh

AX7 Petrol Luxury Pack (Automatic, 7-seater): ₹20.99 lakh

AX7 Diesel Luxury Pack (Automatic, 7-seater): ₹21.59 lakh

Engine options

The Mahindra XUV700 will be launched with two powertrains: Diesel and Petrol.

2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine: The engine comes in two states of tune. The lower state of tune will be housed in the base variant. This variant of the engine produces 155PS of power and 360Nm of torque.

The engine with higher state of tune produces 185PS of power and 420Nm of torque for the manual variant and 450Nm of torque for the Automatic variant.

2-litre Turbocharged mStallion petrol engine: The petrol engine is the same for all variants. It produces 200PS of power and a torque of 380Nm.

MX variant comes with:

8-inch Infotainment screen

7-inch MID display

Android Auto

Smart Door handles

LED Taillamp

Steering Mounted Switches

Power Adjust ORVM with Turn Indicator

Day-Night IRVM

R17 Steel Wheels

AX3

Features over MX variant:

Dual HD 10.25-inch infotainment display and 10.25-inch digital cluster

Amazon Alexa Built-In

Wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play

AdrenoX Connect with 60+

Connected features

6 speakers and sound staging

LED DRL and front fog lamps

R17 Steel Wheels with covers

AX5

Features over AX3:

Skyroof

R17 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels

Curtain Airbags

LED Clear-view Headlamps

Sequential turn indicators

Cornering lamps

AX5

Features over AX3:

Skyroof

R17 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels

Curtain Airbags

LED Clear-view Headlamps

Sequential turn indicators

Cornering lamps

AX7

Features over AX5:

Advanced Driver Assistance System

Driver Drowsiness Alert

Smart Clean Zone

Dual Zone Climate Control

R18 Diamond Cut Alloy

Leatherette Seat

Leather Steering & Gear lever

6-Way Power seat with Memory

Side Airbags

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.