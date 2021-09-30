Mahindra XUV700 SUV complete pricing, booking date announced. Details here

Mahindra XUV700 SUV complete pricing, booking date announced. Details here2 min read . 01:13 PM IST
- The base variant of the XUV700 will be available in four colours whereas the top variant will be available in five colours
Mahindra has finally announced the pre-booking dates as well as all the variants and pricing of the XUV700 SUV officially. Booking for the XUV700 will begin on 7 October.
The pricing of the XUV700 starts at ₹11.99 lakh for the base MX variant and goes all the way to ₹21.59 lakh for the range-topping AX7 diesel automatic variant.
The base variant of the XUV700 will be available in four colours whereas the top variant will be available in five colours.
Here are the prices of the variants
MX Variants
MX Petrol: ₹11.99 lakh
MX Diesel: ₹12.49 lakh
AX3 Variants
AX3 Petrol (Manual): ₹13.99 lakh
AX3 Diesel (Manual): ₹14.59 lakh
AX3 Diesel (Manual 7-Seater): ₹15.19 lakh
AX3 Petrol (Automatic): ₹15.59 lakh
AX3 Diesel (Automatic): ₹16.19 lakh
AX5 Variants
AX5 Petrol (Manual): ₹14.99 lakh
AX5 Diesel (Manual): ₹15.59 lakh
AX5 Petrol (Manual, 7-seater): ₹15.59 lakh
AX5 Diesel (Manual, 7-seater): ₹16.19 lakh
AX5 Petrol (Automatic): ₹17.19 lakh
AX5 Diesel (Automatic, 7-seater): ₹17.79 lakh
AX7 Variants
AX7 Petrol (Manual): ₹17.59 lakh
AX7 Diesel (Manual): ₹18.19 lakh
AX7 Petrol (Automatic, 7-seater): ₹19.19 lakh
AX7 Diesel (Automatic, 7-seater): ₹19.79 lakh
AX7 Diesel (Automatic AWD, 7-seater): ₹21.09 lakh
AX7 Petrol Luxury Pack (Automatic, 7-seater): ₹20.99 lakh
AX7 Diesel Luxury Pack (Automatic, 7-seater): ₹21.59 lakh
Engine options
The Mahindra XUV700 will be launched with two powertrains: Diesel and Petrol.
2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine: The engine comes in two states of tune. The lower state of tune will be housed in the base variant. This variant of the engine produces 155PS of power and 360Nm of torque.
The engine with higher state of tune produces 185PS of power and 420Nm of torque for the manual variant and 450Nm of torque for the Automatic variant.
2-litre Turbocharged mStallion petrol engine: The petrol engine is the same for all variants. It produces 200PS of power and a torque of 380Nm.
