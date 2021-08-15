Mahindra XUV700 SUV engine options, variants, price explained2 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2021, 06:27 PM IST
The complete pricing details will be showcased during the launch event ahead of the festive season
Mahindra unveiled the new XUV700 on Saturday. The company had not announced the pricing of the new SUV during the launch event. Later in the evening, Mahindra also revealed the pricing of a few of its variants. The complete pricing details will be showcased during the launch event ahead of the festive season.
Engine options
The Mahindra XUV700 will be launched with two powertrains: Diesel and Petrol.
2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine: The engine comes in two states of tune. The lower state of tune will be housed in the base variant. This variant of the engine produces 155PS of power and 360Nm of torque.
The engine with higher state of tune produces 185PS of power and 420Nm of torque for the manual variant and 450Nm of torque for the Automatic variant.
2-litre Turbocharged mStallion petrol engine: The petrol engine is the same for all variants. It produces 200PS of power and a torque of 380Nm.
Variants
The SUV will be available in MX and AX trims. The MX is the base variant whereas the AX trims come with Mahindra's new AdrenoX system.
The MX base variant comes with:
AX3
Features over MX variant:
AX5
Features over AX3:
AX7
Features over AX5:
Price
Mahindra has only unveiled the pricing of a few variants which are available in the five-seater options.
MX Petrol: ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
MX Diesel: ₹12.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
AX3 Petrol: ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
AX5 Petrol: ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
