Mahindra XUV700 SUV engine options, variants, price explained

The complete pricing details will be showcased during the launch event ahead of the festive season

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahindra unveiled the new XUV700 on Saturday. The company had not announced the pricing of the new SUV during the launch event. Later in the evening, Mahindra also revealed the pricing of a few of its variants. The complete pricing details will be showcased during the launch event ahead of the festive season.

Mahindra unveiled the new XUV700 on Saturday. The company had not announced the pricing of the new SUV during the launch event. Later in the evening, Mahindra also revealed the pricing of a few of its variants. The complete pricing details will be showcased during the launch event ahead of the festive season.

The Mahindra XUV700 will be launched with two powertrains: Diesel and Petrol.

2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine: The engine comes in two states of tune. The lower state of tune will be housed in the base variant. This variant of the engine produces 155PS of power and 360Nm of torque. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The engine with higher state of tune produces 185PS of power and 420Nm of torque for the manual variant and 450Nm of torque for the Automatic variant.

2-litre Turbocharged mStallion petrol engine: The petrol engine is the same for all variants. It produces 200PS of power and a torque of 380Nm.

View Full Image The XUV700 is the first Mahindra car to get the new Twin-Peaked logo Click on the image to enlarge

The SUV will be available in MX and AX trims. The MX is the base variant whereas the AX trims come with Mahindra's new AdrenoX system.

The MX base variant comes with:

8-inch Infotainment screen

7-inch MID display

Android Auto

Smart Door handles

LED Taillamp

Steering Mounted Switches

Power Adjust ORVM with Turn Indicator

Day-Night IRVM

R17 Steel Wheels AX3 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Features over MX variant:

Dual HD 10.25-inch infotainment display and 10.25-inch digital cluster

Amazon Alexa Built-In

Wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play

AdrenoX Connect with 60+

Connected features

6 speakers and sound staging

LED DRL and front fog lamps

R17 Steel Wheels with covers AX5

Features over AX3: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Skyroof

R17 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels

Curtain Airbags

LED Clear-view Headlamps

Sequential turn indicators

Cornering lamps AX7

Features over AX5:

Advanced Driver Assistance System

Driver Drowsiness Alert

Smart Clean Zone

Dual Zone Climate Control

R18 Diamond Cut Alloy

Leatherette Seat

Leather Steering & Gear lever

6-Way Power seat with Memory

Side Airbags Price {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahindra has only unveiled the pricing of a few variants which are available in the five-seater options.

MX Petrol: ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

MX Diesel: ₹12.49 lakh (ex-showroom) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

AX3 Petrol: ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

AX5 Petrol: ₹14.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}