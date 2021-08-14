Mahindra XUV700 SUV has finally been revealed. The SUV will sit above the XUV500 and will compete with the likes of Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus.

The XUV700 is built on an all-new platform and has been developed for the Indian as well as global market.

The XUV700 will be available in diesel and petrol engines in manual and automatic transmissions, with the option of All-Wheel-Drive

The first engine option is a mHawk Diesel engine that churns out 185PS of power and 420Nm of torque for the manual variant and 450Nm of torque for the Automatic variant.

The diesel engine will also be available with a lower state of tuning which will produce 155PS power and 360Nm of torque. This engine will be placed in MX variant (base variant)

The second is Turbocharged mStallion Gasoline engine which produces 200PS of power and a torque of 380Nm

The SUV will be available in a total of four variants: MX (base), AX3, AX5 and AX7 (Top)

XUV700 will come with the biggest sunroof in its segment. The company has named it ‘Skyroof’

The car comes with a massive infotainment screen and multi-information display (MID) which are part of an integrated panel. This design aesthetic can be found on some luxury cars.

The SUV will get auto-booster headlamps which is a segment-first feature. Once a rider is driving above the speed of 80 kmph in the dark, the headlamps will provide longer throw of light for better visibility

The XUV700 comes with AdrenoX intelligent system, which will allow the user to integrate the SUV with Amazon Alexa. Users will be able to access basic functions through voice commands

The SUV will get flush door handles which have only been seen on high-end cars including Teslas. This feature will also be a segment-first.

Mahindra XUV700 will also get 3D sound by Sony. The 3D sound system is custom-made for the XUV700.

Other features that have been confirmed are multiple drive modes, ventilated seats, wireless charger

