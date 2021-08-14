Mahindra XUV700 SUV event highlights. Watch video here

The XUV700 will be available in diesel and petrol engines in manual and automatic transmissions, with the option of All-Wheel-Drive

Mahindra XUV700 SUV has finally been revealed. The SUV will sit above the XUV500 and will compete with the likes of Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus.

The XUV700 is built on an all-new platform and has been developed for the Indian as well as global market.

The XUV700 is built on an all-new platform and has been developed for the Indian as well as global market. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}} Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 30 Days FREE Trial