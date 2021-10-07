Mahindra XUV700 SUV has clocked a total of 25,000 bookings in just under an hour, according to a statement released by the company. The company claims these booking numbers are unprecedented in the Indian automotive industry.

The Mahindra XUV700 was launched with introductory launch prices. The company had claimed that the vehicle will be available at these prices only for the first 25,000 bookings. The prices of the new XUV700 has now been revised to ₹12.49 lakh for the entry variant. The company has gone for a ₹50,000 price hike for the base variant.

According to the company, the volume of 25,000 XUV700s made available today at the launch prices reflects up to six months of production depending on the variant.

Bookings will now reopen starting 10am on 8th October. Customers can book their preferred XUV700 via dealerships or digital platforms, at its new highly attractive price points applicable for the next 25,000 bookings, after which prices at the time of delivery will prevail.

Check new prices for the next round bookings:

View Full Image New prices of MX variant

View Full Image New prices of AX variants

Mahindra had opened the bookings for the first time today and the company has increased the prices after completing 25,000 bookings. The price increase is not even across all variant.

Variant wise features of the Mahindra XUV700

MX

8-inch Infotainment screen

7-inch MID display

Android Auto

Smart Door handles

LED Taillamp

Steering Mounted Switches

Power Adjust ORVM with Turn Indicator

Day-Night IRVM

R17 Steel Wheels

AX3

Features over MX variant:

Dual HD 10.25-inch infotainment display and 10.25-inch digital cluster

Amazon Alexa Built-In

Wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play

AdrenoX Connect with 60+

Connected features

6 speakers and sound staging

LED DRL and front fog lamps

R17 Steel Wheels with covers

AX5

Features over AX3:

Skyroof

R17 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels

Curtain Airbags

LED Clear-view Headlamps

Sequential turn indicators

Cornering lamps

AX5

Features over AX3:

Skyroof

R17 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels

Curtain Airbags

LED Clear-view Headlamps

Sequential turn indicators

Cornering lamps

AX7

Features over AX5:

Advanced Driver Assistance System

Driver Drowsiness Alert

Smart Clean Zone

Dual Zone Climate Control

R18 Diamond Cut Alloy

Leatherette Seat

Leather Steering & Gear lever

6-Way Power seat with Memory

Side Airbags

Engine options

The Mahindra XUV700 will be launched with two powertrains: Diesel and Petrol.

2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine: The engine comes in two states of tune. The lower state of tune will be housed in the base variant. This variant of the engine produces 155PS of power and 360Nm of torque.

The engine with higher state of tune produces 185PS of power and 420Nm of torque for the manual variant and 450Nm of torque for the Automatic variant.

2-litre Turbocharged mStallion petrol engine: The petrol engine is the same for all variants. It produces 200PS of power and a torque of 380Nm.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.