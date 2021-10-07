Mahindra XUV700 SUV receives 25,000 bookings in under an hour

Mahindra XUV700 SUV receives 25,000 bookings in under an hour2 min read . 02:05 PM IST
The volume of 25,000 Mahindra XUV700s made available today at the launch prices reflects up to six months of production depending on the variant
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The volume of 25,000 Mahindra XUV700s made available today at the launch prices reflects up to six months of production depending on the variant
Mahindra XUV700 SUV has clocked a total of 25,000 bookings in just under an hour, according to a statement released by the company. The company claims these booking numbers are unprecedented in the Indian automotive industry.
Mahindra XUV700 SUV has clocked a total of 25,000 bookings in just under an hour, according to a statement released by the company. The company claims these booking numbers are unprecedented in the Indian automotive industry.
The Mahindra XUV700 was launched with introductory launch prices. The company had claimed that the vehicle will be available at these prices only for the first 25,000 bookings. The prices of the new XUV700 has now been revised to ₹12.49 lakh for the entry variant. The company has gone for a ₹50,000 price hike for the base variant.
The Mahindra XUV700 was launched with introductory launch prices. The company had claimed that the vehicle will be available at these prices only for the first 25,000 bookings. The prices of the new XUV700 has now been revised to ₹12.49 lakh for the entry variant. The company has gone for a ₹50,000 price hike for the base variant.
According to the company, the volume of 25,000 XUV700s made available today at the launch prices reflects up to six months of production depending on the variant.
Bookings will now reopen starting 10am on 8th October. Customers can book their preferred XUV700 via dealerships or digital platforms, at its new highly attractive price points applicable for the next 25,000 bookings, after which prices at the time of delivery will prevail.
Check new prices for the next round bookings:
Mahindra had opened the bookings for the first time today and the company has increased the prices after completing 25,000 bookings. The price increase is not even across all variant.
Variant wise features of the Mahindra XUV700
MX
AX3
Features over MX variant:
AX5
Features over AX3:
AX5
Features over AX3:
AX7
Features over AX5:
Engine options
The Mahindra XUV700 will be launched with two powertrains: Diesel and Petrol.
2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine: The engine comes in two states of tune. The lower state of tune will be housed in the base variant. This variant of the engine produces 155PS of power and 360Nm of torque.
The engine with higher state of tune produces 185PS of power and 420Nm of torque for the manual variant and 450Nm of torque for the Automatic variant.
2-litre Turbocharged mStallion petrol engine: The petrol engine is the same for all variants. It produces 200PS of power and a torque of 380Nm.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!