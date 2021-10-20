Mahindra on Wednesday clocked 65000 bookings for the XUV700 in two weeks since its launch on October 7. The deliveries for the petrol variants will start from 30 October and diesel variant deliveries will begin from the last week of November.

The bookings for the XUV700 SUV began on 7 October when the company received a total of 25,000 bookings in under an hour. On 8 October, the company received another 25,000 bookings in 2 hours.

Bookings are currently open for all customers, through both platforms i.e., online and the nearest dealerships for which, prices at the time of delivery will prevail.

The delivery timelines will be communicated to customers by their respective dealerships starting 27 October, for both petrol and diesel variants. This date may change, depending on the prevailing global supply chain scenario.

For deliveries, Mahindra has partnered with 3 global consulting companies to devise and implement an algorithm-based process. The company claims the objective is to streamline the delivery process for customers, based on a combination of parameters which include, quantum of bookings at city and dealer level, ratio of online and bookings at dealer counters and variant-level production feasibility based on supply chain constraints.

The Mahindra XUV700 comes with two engine options - 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol producing 197 BHP and 380 Nm and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine that makes 182 BHP and 420 Nm (MT) / 450 Nm (AT). Both engines come with a choice of a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. The price of XUV700 starts at ₹19.19 lakh (ex-showroom).

