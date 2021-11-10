Mahindra surpassed its own safety records and secured 5-star Global NCAP rating for XUV700. It has the highest combined safety score (Adult + Child) of 57.69 out of a total of 66.00, among the Indian vehicles tested so far by Global NCAP which makes XUV700 the safest Indian vehicle and the first full-size 7-seater SUV in the country to receive 5-Star rating. It has achieved an adult score of 16.03 out of 17.00. It has also secured a child safety score of 41.66 out of 49.00, the highest among all the vehicles in India tested by Global NCAP so far. The official Global NCAP test for the Mahindra XUV700 was conducted in Germany in October 2021.

While XUV700 is known for its performance and capability, it is now acknowledged as India’s safest vehicle on road based on the scores given by Global NCAP.

Velusamy R, Chief of Global Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “When we were developing the XUV700, we were confident that the XUV700 will achieve 5-star safety rating based on the internal tests done on the vehicle. With XUV700, Mahindra is redefining the SUV segment not just in performance and features but also in terms of safety. Our mission is to bring safer vehicles on Indian roads and to that end, we are building cars with maximum structural integrity loaded with tech-enabled features for maximum safety, performance and efficiency. In addition to the rating, it is heartening to be recognized by Global NCAP for being the first Indian made and owned brand to offer Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) as a safety option, part of ADAS."

Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said, “Mahindra has achieved a major milestone with this top score for adult protection and by becoming the first Indian made and owned brand to offer Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) as a safety option. Making this life saving technology available is an important step in encouraging the widespread fitment of crash avoidance technologies. Mahindra is one of the leading manufacturers in India, committed to improving their vehicles in response to Global NCAP’s call to democratise vehicle safety."

Unveiled in August 2021, the XUV700, with a starting price at ₹ 12.49 Lakh (ex-showroom, pan India).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.