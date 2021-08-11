Mahindra XUV700 will finally be unveiled to everyone this week. The company has released a new teaser confirming the date when the SUV will be uncurtained. The XUV700 SUV will make its debut on 14 August at 4PM. The launch date, however, has not been disclosed.

Mahindra shared a teaser video that not only confirmed the unveiling date, but also some cryptic shots of the SUV. The images do not align with the recently leaked pics that were not accepted well by many fans/potential buyers on Twitter. The silhouette shows the car will opt for a butch stance along with the signature strong shoulder lines and the high wheel arches. We can expect a detailed view of the XUV700 in a few days now.

The video shares some good glimpses of the new seven-seater SUV. The XUV700 comes with some segment-first features. The new SUV will compete with the likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus and Hyundai Alcazar.

The company also revealed another teaser with the new 'twin-peaked' Mahindra logo. The teaser also shows the gaping new Mahindra grille that will make its debut on the XUV700.

View Full Image Silhouette of the XUV700 SUV revealed in the teaser

Mahindra has revealed that the XUV700 will get AdrenoX intelligent system which will allow the rider to access some basic functions using the voice-assistant Alexa.

The Mahindra XUV700 comes with 'Clear-view' LEDs in the headlamp cluster. The company has placed a big c-shaped DRL surrounding the LED headlamp. The design revealed in the teaser confirms the prior leaked images which have gotten mixed reactions from interested buyers on Twitter.

The Mahindra XUV700 has also used LED for the taillights which it has named 'Arrow-head' LEDs. The big LED setup on the tailgate wrap around on both sides of the car occupying a major chunk in the side-profile as well.

View Full Image The XUV700 gets C-shaped DRLs which encompasses the projector lamps

Mahindra XUV700 will also get the largest sunroof in its segment, and has named it 'Skyroof'. Mahindra will also launch the SUV with some interesting safety features, which includes auto-booster lamps, personalised overspeeding alerts and more.

A teaser also confirms that both the screens (MID and infotainment) will be part of the same glass panel. This feature can be found in much expensive luxury cars. The MID will be completely digital with the speedometer and tachometer on two ends along with the information in the centre.

