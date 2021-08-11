Mahindra XUV700 SUV to be unveiled this week, new teaser reveals. Watch video

Mahindra shared a teaser video that not only confirmed the unveiling date, but also some cryptic shots of the SUV. The images do not align with the recently leaked pics that were not accepted well by many fans/potential buyers on Twitter. The silhouette shows the car will opt for a butch stance along with the signature strong shoulder lines and the high wheel arches. We can expect a detailed view of the XUV700 in a few days now.